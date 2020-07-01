Tips for Successful Renting

Melani Caron, General Manager

Approximately four in 10 homes in suburban America are occupied by renters. If your property is one of those homes, or about to become one, then I encourage you to read further in order to learn about helpful tips for you, your renters, and the association, as you embark on renting your home.

The first step when deciding to lease your home is to call or stop by the Ranch House front desk where we can provide you with important information about what the association requires of owners and renters, and tips about the rental process that will be very helpful, especially if you’re leasing for the first time. In order to ensure your renter has a smooth check-in with us, we’d like to ask that you do your part by registering your tenants (and this goes for guests too) in advance of their arrival to Robson Ranch.

Educating prospective tenants is another important step. Please be sure to inform them about the special considerations of living in an Active Adult Community before they sign a lease. At least one person in the party must meet the age requirement of being 55+, and all parties must be related to one another.

Next, make sure that your lease agreement is for a minimum of 30 days or more and is for the entire home. Weekend, weekly, or transient leases are strictly prohibited. Please be sure you have a copy of the lease with you when you register your tenants at the Ranch House. Leases for less than 30 days will not be accepted, and use of the amenities by the renters will be prohibited.

Be an advocate for your tenants with the association. After all of the necessary paperwork has been submitted and approved, please make sure the tenants know how to access the sports club facilities, the restaurant, dog park, and so much more. We have a lot of fun things to do at Robson Ranch, and our goal is to make sure everyone has the opportunity to participate during their stay.

Lastly, even though tenants have no vote on association matters, they are an important part of our community. Please join the staff and I as we make them feel welcomed, provide information that will familiarize them with the association, and encourage them to participate in community activities whenever possible. Today’s renters may be tomorrow’s owners, or even board members. The more we all do to promote a sense of belonging for renters, the more positive and successful the leasing experience will be for everyone.

The Ranch House is staffed Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also reach us at 520-426-3355.