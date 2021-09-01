Think Small in Fused Glass!

Doris Betuel

When we start a new craft hobby, our excitement sometimes means we get all the tools and supplies to get started. No one knows this more than the members of the Fused Glass Club. A beautiful piece of glass may be purchased without a clue on what to make it into. However, we eventually turn that glass into a bowl, tray, or work of art. What we are left with are pieces of beautiful glass, but what to do with it? In July, we had a very fun and creative class for our members in which we made small projects from the bits and pieces left from our bigger projects. Most of these items are two-inches or smaller! Check out the cute and inventive uses of glass, which have become holiday ornaments, refrigerator magnets, and jar tops!

The Fused Glass Club has beginner classes about once a month. Email Doris Betuel at [email protected] if you would like more information or would like to sign up for a future class. We look forward to meeting new fused glass enthusiasts and welcome you all to join us in this fun and creative craft.