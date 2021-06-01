The Stained Glass Club Light Up the Night

Cynthia Melito

Members attended evening classes during the month of April to create stained glass nightlights. It was a nice change to be out and about in the evening, and the completed nightlights looked great when we could turn out the studio lights to appreciate the artistic creations. If you would like to join in the fun, send an email of interest to [email protected], and Beth will provide information. The beginner’s class for May has filled up, so you will want to get your name on the list for a future class. Besides the beginner’s class, we have a comprehensive learning program and monthly member classes. We hope to see you in the studio soon!