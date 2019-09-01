The National T.T.T. Society of Women is looking for you…

Who we are and what we do

We are an organization of women who come together to share their time, talent and treasures (T.T.T.) to send fourth grade girls to summer camp. We are able to accomplish this through fundraising and donations. The T.T.T. Society was founded in 1911 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and is a nonprofit, philanthropic organization dedicated to providing an educational camping experience to girls who might not otherwise have the chance. We believe camping creates an atmosphere that provides each girl with the opportunity to learn her own worth, develop initiative, learn self-expression and live in harmony with others.

Why we need you

We want to expand in Arizona, and that is why we are reaching out to you. We currently have chapters in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Three chapters are located here in Arizona, one in Tucson and two at PebbleCreek in Goodyear. If you are a woman looking to expand your life by joining other women in a worthy cause, join us. When you join T.T.T., you join a group of women dedicated to making a difference in their communities—one camper a time.

For more information about starting a chapter (it only takes six interested women), contact Arizona state T.T.T. chapter organizers Cathi Hollis at 623-225-6635 or cathihollis1120@centurylink.net or Claudia Clarkson at 563-249-2331 or cdclarkson@yahoo.com. They will work with you on structuring your chapter, forming a partnership with local school districts and interfacing with the national office. To learn more about us, visit www.nattionaltttsociety.org.