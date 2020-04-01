The Girls Next Door to Headline The Bunny Hop

Dance the night away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in the Hermosa Ballroom with your friends and neighbors (your peeps). Doors and no host bar open at 6 p.m. Dancing is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Girls Next Door, Robson Ranch’s newest resident band, will be playing a wide variety of dance music specially formulated for RR dancers. There will be DJ dance music by Christa Quackenbush during the breaks. Christa will also provide a mystery mini-lesson – way too fun! All Robson Ranch residents are encouraged to attend club dances, and invite friends, too. All are welcome.

The cover charge is $5 per person for Robson Ranch Dance Club (RRDC) members and $10 per person for non-members and guests. The cover charge is payable at the door. Please bring cash or checks made payable to RRDC.

Calling all dancers! We see a lot of dancers at concerts and music events here at RR, and would love to have you support the RRDC at our dances! You don’t need to be a pro-dancer to have a good time on the dance floor. There are so many benefits to dance – fun, exercise, better balance, friends, laughter, and music, to name a few. We encourage anyone who enjoys dancing and shaking it on the dance floor to join in the fun!

March 1, 2020, dance a fabulous success! We have received so many great compliments on the fun RRDC dance held on March 1 and attended by over 30 dancers. Sierra Sound provided fun and fabulous dance music. Cal Calloway, guest instructor, provided a two-step lesson everyone could easily follow. We will have them both back in the fall for sure!

Dance Club membership: If you would like to become a member of RRDC, please contact us at rrdanceclubaz@gmail.com for more information and a membership form. Membership dues are $20 per year. One benefit is that you pay the member price of $5 for dances! Only residents of Robson Ranch may be members; however, members can invite guests to attend with them.

We are so excited to provide these fabulous dance opportunities at Robson Ranch! See you on the dance floor!