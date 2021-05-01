The Fine Arts Guild’s Progressive Art Show and Sale

Nancy Friedman, Co-Education Director

Following the HOA and CDC COVID guidelines to hold their annual show and sale, eight guild members opened their garages or used their yards for the display of their artwork with two other members participating also.

With each venue having maps available, it did not take long for the seasoned Ranchers to find and help the newbies locate all the stops for the Progressive Art Show and Sale. Once again, the weather was wonderful with the opportunity to meet and greet old and new neighbors we have not seen due to COVID. The comments from visitors included “loving to get out and see people” and that their “new stimulus checks would come in handy for purchases.”

This show and sale picked up two members who had not participated in our last sale. One was Melanie Douglas who is multi-talented with her crosses, walking sticks, and paintings in watercolor and acrylic. The other was Susan Halley who will paint in any medium also. The Capel-Jones invited both Melanie and Susan to display their work at their home, which was a new stop this season of the Progressive Art Show and Sale.

Janet Buckingham, our acting vice president, also was a new stop since she and her husband, Buck, had both their vaccines and were more than a month from shot number two. Janet’s primary mode of art is acrylic pouring, but she also has done some watercolors, which can be seen in the photos with this article. Janet has extended her acrylic pouring work now to tabletop tiles, which are unique. We thank Buck for all the photography for this article.

Nancy Friedman, also a multi-talented artist in pottery and artwork in watercolor, acrylic, and colored pencil, had a demonstration set up at her stop showing how an artist will take an idea from a photo, make it their own with artistic changes, then draw and paint it larger through graphing.