Thanksgiving at the Ranch, Thursday, November 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The chef attended carving stations: honey glazed ham and turkey

The salads and sides: mixed green salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, croutons, sunflower seeds, ranch and Italian dressings; tomato mozzarella salad; roasted beet and butternut squash salad; cranberry sauce; cottage cheese; berry smoothies

The hot entrees and sides: baked cod, pineapple chutney, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, sage stuffing, yams, green bean casserole

The desserts: pumpkin pie, pecan pie, peach pie, warm apple crisp, mini cupcakes, macaroon cookies

The price is $30 for adults; $27 member card discount; $14 for children 5-12; $12.60 member card discount; children 4 and under are free. Prices do not include tax or gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 520-426-3331 and press 1 to make your reservation.