Take me out to the ball game

Nicole McCracken, Administrative Assistant

On Saturday, July 1, 2017, a group of 54 residents from Robson Ranch took a bus trip to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Homeowners sat in the all-you-can-eat section next to fellow homeowners from our sister property Pebblecreek. It was an exciting game with the Diamondbacks not allowing a single run against them until the top of the seventh inning. But the Diamondbacks made up for it by gaining three runs in the bottom of the seventh. The game ended without playing the entire ninth inning, with the Diamondbacks winning 6-2. After the game Gila River Casino put on a spectacular fireworks presentation that lasted 15 minutes. It was a sight to see for sure! All homeowners that attended have reported that they had an amazing time and are looking forward to another baseball game bus trip in the fall.