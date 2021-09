Cynthia Melito

Members of the Stained Glass Club were busy Thursday evenings in July creating mosaic super bowls in Studio V, and just look at the results! Each member had an assortment of glass gems, along with pieces of glass, which they foiled and soldered together over a bowl mold. The bowls averaged a total of 125 pieces of glass to complete but were worth the work! As the instructor of this class, I can say I was proud of their artistry.