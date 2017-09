Dick Christopher

The July weather was hot, hot, hot! So was Robson Ranch Eloy golfer Duwayne Lamere! On the par three 14th hole Duwayne hit his favorite number four hybrid 169 yards directly into the hole! Duwayne was not the only one that was happy with his hole-in-one, his three other teammates were too. You see it was a team game that day with all players’ scores counting on the par 3s. Congratulations to Duwayne and his winning team.