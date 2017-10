Dust off your ukulele or your guitar. Tune up your dulcimer or Autoharp. We are starting an informal group of strummers and singers; come join the fun.

Meet new friends, come together and make some music. We’ll meet at the Sports Club once a week. The date and time is to be determined.

If interested contact Chris Poppen at abcpoppen@comcast.net or call 503-560-0976.