Start the New Year right, join community softball

All Community Softball players are invited to the Robson Ranch Softball Club Winter Social Party on January 12 at 5:00 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom. If you haven’t signed up yet, please let Artie and Dixie Wachter at 520-350-182 or email adwachter@aol.com know so we give them a head count.

Community Softball is open to all men and women regardless of ability and is played on Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. at the Robson Field unless there is a tournament, then we cheer them on. Many of our community players have been promoted to the travel teams. Call or email us or just come out.