Cynthia Melito

The members of the Stained Glass Club learned that they have green thumbs as they were taught how to create Agave Plants that never need watering! Stained Glass artwork can be created to decorate your home and garden as well as the traditional window panels. We offer a beginner’s class, which will take you through all the steps needed to complete a sun catcher followed by a Comprehensive Training Program. This program, included in your yearly membership fee, delves into all aspects of stained glass from picking out a pattern to completion. To learn more, contact Beth at [email protected]