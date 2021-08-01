Stained Glass Club Notice

Cynthia Melito

Each month, I offer a Thursday evening class for a stained glass project using a new technique for our members to learn. For the month of August, I challenged myself to invent a new technique to make a bowl using up the large collection of glass pieces we have in the studio. In my 39 years of experience with stained glass, I never saw a mosaic bowl made, but I did manage to come up with a way of creating one and am excited to share this information with our members. I know that each bowl will have its own artistic beauty and am looking forward to seeing their creations. If you would like to join in the fun, send an email to [email protected] and Beth will send you information on taking a beginner’s class.