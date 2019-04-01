Stained Glass Club happenings

Greetings, Robson Ranch residents and guests! Since we moved to our new location last year, our membership has grown and so have our programs. Please drop by and check out our studio during our open hours. We are open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. During our regularly scheduled studio hours, you will see many different types of projects underway from sun catchers, windows, wind chimes and more.

We invite you to join us for our beginner classes to experience the beauty of stained glass art. If you join our club, you will be in the company of other stained glass enthusiasts as you work on your art projects. Our members are available to help you complete your projects or to answer any questions you may have. Special projects to create items such as jewelry boxes or garden art are also available for members throughout the year.

On occasion, we also have special project days in which we create different objects, such as ornaments or seasonal items for sale. Items which we sell help to support equipment purchases or other supplies for our club. These are voluntary efforts and a wonderful team building experience!

Come join the fun! We invite you to come and visit us during our open studio hours.

For further information, please contact Diane Williams at diane_williams5@outlook.com.