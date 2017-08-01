Spotlight On Advertiser: The Charles Co. and Associates

Andy Flanagan, Administrator

Auto-Owners Insurance is pleased to announce that The Charles Co & Associates Inc. of Sun Lakes has been named one of the Top 10 growth agencies for the company in the State of Arizona for 2016. The agency was recognized at a luncheon meeting in Mesa and at a reception with all regional associates, where they and other recipients were presented with a plaque commemorating their accomplishment. The Charles Co & Associates Inc. has represented Auto-Owners since 2005.

Jeff Tagsold, President and COO of Auto-Owners, thanked the agency for its support and its business, stating, “Their growth and support only help to make the entire community stronger and more secure. We are grateful they choose to do business with us.”

Auto-Owners Insurance was founded in 1916 and has served Arizona since 1982. We are a Fortune 500 company and the 17th largest property/casualty insurance company in the nation, based on written premium. Auto-Owners Insurance is one of 12 insurance companies in the United States to receive the highest rating possible, A++ Superior, by A.M. Best, which is a nationally recognized rating agency for insurance companies.

Auto-Owners is represented by more than 42,000 licensed agents in its 26 operating states. The company, which provides auto, home, business and life insurance to more than three million policyholders, is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.