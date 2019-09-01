Sports Club class highlight: Men only fitness class

It’s a workout like no other, and the exercise class is designed to get your metabolism smoking and get you fit. We will target and strengthen your entire body. The class includes dynamic full-body exercises, resistance training, core, and balance work. We will utilize a variety of equipment to keep your body guessing. Let’s push to get stronger in a fun atmosphere, led by Lois Moncel.

The fee is $4 for drop-in, or you can purchase a punch card at the front desk of the sports club. The class meets Tuesdays at noon and Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. The first class is always free to try.

All fitness levels are welcome and encouraged to attend.