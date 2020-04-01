Nancy Friedman, Co Educational Director

After the first day of Jean Forsyth’s Intermediate Watercolor Class on Feb. 28, where splashing dots of color was the technique of the day, many were singing Bobby Darin’s song Splish, Splash, “Splish, splash, I was taking a bath…” Dramatic flicks of color were often found on the faces and backs of the artists in attendance, besides being on their paintings. Using both acrylic and watercolor paints, all participants did the same painting on day one.

On the second day, everyone did a different painting of their choosing with the aid of Jean and her helper, Melanie Douglas. This is the third year the Fine Arts Guild has sponsored Jean Forsyth, from Colorado Springs, to instruct an intermediate class in watercolor. Each time, she teaches a new technique. All the participants have enjoyed her classes, with hopes she will return in the coming year with something new to teach.