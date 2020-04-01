April 2020, Clubs & Classes

Splish, Splash

Day two. The artists. Back row (left to right): Karen Kulling, Jean Forsyth, Janet Buckingham, Doreen Beers, Karen Cutrell, Wanda Harper, Jeanne Robinson, Mary Beth Fisher, and Carolyn Gibson; Front row: Becky Sheffler, Marge Mathers, Melanie Douglas, and Paula Lambert.

Day one. The Splattering Group. Top row (left to right): Sharon Nergaard, Janet Buckingham, Karen Cutrell, Linda Luttrell, Marge Mathers, Doreen Beers, Wanda Harper, Jeanne Robinson, Becky Sheffler, and Paula Lambert; Front row: Mary Beth Fisher, Karen Kulling, Jean Forsyth, Melanie Douglas, and Carolyn Gibson.

Nancy Friedman, Co Educational Director

After the first day of Jean Forsyth’s Intermediate Watercolor Class on Feb. 28, where splashing dots of color was the technique of the day, many were singing Bobby Darin’s song Splish, Splash, “Splish, splash, I was taking a bath…” Dramatic flicks of color were often found on the faces and backs of the artists in attendance, besides being on their paintings. Using both acrylic and watercolor paints, all participants did the same painting on day one.

On the second day, everyone did a different painting of their choosing with the aid of Jean and her helper, Melanie Douglas. This is the third year the Fine Arts Guild has sponsored Jean Forsyth, from Colorado Springs, to instruct an intermediate class in watercolor. Each time, she teaches a new technique. All the participants have enjoyed her classes, with hopes she will return in the coming year with something new to teach.