Spiritual Friendship Groups forming

If you ever wished you could share your spiritual life with others in a safe and supportive setting, you might want to come and learn more Thursday, January 17, at 4:30 in the Ranch House Fireside Room.

Ron Hunt will form and facilitate this inter-faith group for persons seeking a closer relationship with the Divine.

Ron is a spiritual director, ordained pastor and psychologist. He has participated in and led Spiritual Friendship Groups for more than 30 years. For more information, please call him at 218-330-5306 or just come on January 17. God bless.