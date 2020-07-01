Cynthia Melito

The Spirit of the Stained Glass Artist cannot be broken, especially by the COVID-19 virus. We patiently waited until it was safe to re-open the studio, and on Tuesday, May 19, the creativity was once again flowing. Although we had safety procedures in place, members had the opportunity to finish up projects that have been awaiting them in the studio and begin new ones. There also are projects to be created for the future crafts show and/or studio open house as well. The Stained Glass Club is always welcoming new members and offers a beginners class, followed by a comprehensive learning course, which will provide you with the skills and knowledge to create masterpieces—all of which are included in your yearly membership fee. If you would like to be on the contact list for a beginner class when we can safely offer them again, please contact Beth Sulek-LaHousse at 248-802-9611 or growit59@gmail.com.

The Stained Glass Studio is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., provided there is a monitor on duty.

We welcome you to stop by to see our projects, tour the studio, learn about our club, and sign up for a beginner’s course.