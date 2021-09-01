SOT Sponsors 8th Annual Veteran’s Week Fundraiser

Eddie Peters

Support Our Troops Arizona (SOT–AZ) is a nonprofit charitable organization and an Arizona nonprofit corporation. The mission is to provide for the material, physical, and emotional needs of our military men and women, active, reserve, and retired, at home and abroad. Volunteers provide emergency, urgent, and immediate assistance to active-duty soldiers and veterans, as well as their families in Pinal County. The charity is all-volunteer, unpaid, with minimal administrative overhead expense. The board of directors include veterans, retired military, and patriots.

Over the years, we have given approximately $175,000 to support Arizona veteran causes. The majority of our funds come from activities during the week of Veterans Day in November.

Calendar of Events (details in future Mid-Week Scoops):

* Nov. 4, 5, 6: Raffle Items open for viewing

* Nov. 5: Tack Room entertainment with Angel Perez and the Band

* Nov. 6: Classic car show

* Nov. 6: Bake sale

* Nov. 6: Raffle closes

* Nov. 6: Live auction

* Nov. 9: SOT–AZ general membership meeting

* Nov. 10: Marine Corps 246th birthday/Captain Ed Robson Marine Corps Service dedication

* Nov. 11: Veterans Day, Robson Flag Day, patriot golf cart parade, retreat ceremony

* Nov. 12: Corn hole tournament

* Nov. 12: Tack Room Friday entertainment with Johanna Joy

* Nov. 13: SOT–AZ golf tournament teams (pairs), best ball, and shotgun start.

* Post-tournament barbecue on the Tack Room patio (ticket required).

* Post tournament award ceremony.

Volunteers from the Robson Ranch community are needed in the following areas:

* Raffle ticket sellers

* Bake sale coordinators

* Raffle setup

* Raffle and auction monitors

* Cornhole tournament

* Golf tournament hole monitors and more

Please volunteer by contacting Eddie Peters, SOT–AZ secretary, at [email protected] or 727-641-5614, and join a dedicated group of patriots.