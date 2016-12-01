SOT-AZ wants to thank you!

Our Veterans Day golf tournament/annual fundraising week was a huge success due to the generosity of our Robson Ranch residents and our many local vendors.

SOT Annual Live Auction: Our third annual auction was another successful event. This year’s big ticket items included two new golf carts from Action Golf Cart; several vacation packages thanks to our generous Robson Ranch residents; house painting from Tim Fuller; River Cruise tickets from AMA Waterways; and Air conditioners from Trane and Rush raising over $30,000. The associated canned food drive donated over 625 non-perishable food items, which will be given to our Eloy Veterans Center Food Bank.

Baked Goody Silent Auction: Scrumptious baked goods from our local residents were awarded to the winning bidder, and we were able to add an additional $1,121 to our funds raised for our local veterans.

Jazz Concert with CAC Jazz ensemble: Thanks to our Robson Ranch musicians Andy Hockett and John Sutton who played with the CAC Jazz Ensemble. The evening was truly musical talent on display. And a special thank you to Desert Blend and the “not-yet-famous warm up band” (members from our Robson Ranch choir) for their musical step back in time and patriotic melodies. You helped raise an additional $1,095.30 for our local veterans.

SOT Annual Dinner at La Paloma Restaurant, Eloy: The evening included a specially prepared dinner just for SOT, along with a local DJ playing Mariachi music. A sold-out group of our fellow Robson residents enjoyed a lovely evening and contributed an additional $400 for our local veterans/families.

Additional Par 3 Golf Event: This additional first year Par 3 golf tournament was great fun for all, and if you missed it please make sure you put it on your calendar for next year’s events. Our net funds from this event are $1085.00.

Raffle Ticket Sales: Thanks to the Robson residents and local businesses that donated over 80 baskets. The raffle was held November 11 during the major golf event. Ticket sales netted $413.00.

Garage Sale: Thanks to the many residents who cleaned out their closets and garages. Your donated items netted $1,000.

SOT Veterans Day Golf Tournament: Our annual four-person team, best ball event was held on Veterans Day. Our sold out field of golfers were treated to a fun day of golf, additional skill games and a putting contest. Funds raised from this event were $8600.00.

The Winners:

Men’s Team: Ted Poplawski, Roy Johnson, Nick Pike and Ben Blisset

Women’s Team: Shirley Weaver, Deb Horner, Julie Hastings and Barb Anderson (Sun Lakes)

Couples Team: Bill Rod, Char Rule, DuWayne Lemere and Bev Stevinson

Closest to the Pin: Men: Terry Hopton; Women: Patti Bruchez

Closet to the Line: Gary Miller

Putting Contest: Ron Frederick

A preliminary total raised for our local veterans is: $47,400.00.

Again, the SOT-AZ Board of Directors/Officers want to thank everyone. Our week-long fundraising event would not be possible without your support. A special thanks to our many volunteers; your countless hours of work made 2016 a great success. And to everyone who enjoyed the week of festivities, please accept our heartfelt thanks!