SOT – AZ Enjoy Memorable Fundraising Cruise

Layne Jones

Sixty-seven SOT-AZ and SOT-TEXAS members, along with their friends and relatives, cruised the Rhine River from Amsterdam, The Netherlands to Basel, Switzerland from July 1-8, 2017. Many of our cruisers joined together the week prior to the cruise in Normandy, France to commemorate D-Day, a very moving experience for all. The cruise, aboard the AMA Sonata ship, provided numerous sightseeing opportunities along with gourmet food and beverages each day. This cruise was organized by SOT-AZ, and a portion of the proceeds will be used to continue assisting our local Pinal County Veterans in need. Thanks to everyone who participated in this memorable cruise. SOT-AZ hopes to make this an annual event, so please consider planning for next year. Announcements will be posted as more 2018 details are developed.