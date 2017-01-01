SOT – AZ 2017 invites you to a European luxury river cruise

SOT-AZ 2017 invites you to join our Normandy, France; the medieval city of Bruges, Belgium ground tour along with our seven-day European luxury river cruise!

Enjoy two nights in Normandy, one night in Bruges and one night in Amsterdam: June 27-July 1, 2017. Board the Amasonata river boat for seven nights of luxury cruising: July 1-8, 2017.

Day 1:

Arrive in Paris; board our reserved motor coach to Caen, Normandy, France with overnight accommodations in Caen.

Day 2: select either of the options below with overnight accommodations in Caen.

Option 1: full day at Normandy Beach and the battle fields at Omaha Beach and Utah Beach, including a ceremonial wreath laying and Sainte Maries Eglise.

Option 2: half day at Normandy Beach including Omaha and Utah beaches, plus the laying of the ceremonial wreath. The remainder of your day will be an excursion to Bayeaux and Caen tour.

Day 3: travel to the medieval city of Bruges, Belgium by motor coach. Upon arrival everyone will enjoy a leisure walking tour featuring the Church of Our Lady with famous sculptures by Michelangelo. Then there is free time to explore the remainder of the day with your overnight stay in Bruges.

Day 4: travel to Amsterdam via motor coach, and then enjoy an afternoon city tour and museum visit. Your evening is enhanced by a canal cruise before turning in for the night in Amsterdam.

Day 5: the famous Anne Frank house tour and then off to the ship for departure. Enjoy seven days of some of the most beautiful ports of call as noted:

Amasonata Saturday 1-Jul-17 1/7/2017 Amsterdam

Amasonata 2 Sunday 2-Jul-17 2/7/2017 Amsterdam – 9:00

Amasonata 2 Sunday 2-Jul-17 2/7/2017 Wijk bij Duurstede 12:45 13:15

Amasonata 3 Monday 3-Jul-17 3/7/2017 Cologne 8:30 12:30

Amasonata 3 Monday 3-Jul-17 3/7/2017 Koblenz 20:30 o/n

Amasonata 4 Tuesday 4-Jul-17 4/7/2017 Koblenz – 8:00

Amasonata 4 Tuesday 4-Jul-17 4/7/2017 Rüdesheim 14:00 o/n

Amasonata 5 Wednesday 5-Jul-17 5/7/2017 Rüdesheim – 2:00

Amasonata 5 Wednesday 5-Jul-17 5/7/2017 Mannheim 12:00 18:30

Amasonata 6 Thursday 6-Jul-17 6/7/2017 Kehl 8:30 22:00

Amasonata 7 Friday 7-Jul-17 7/7/2017 Breisach 8:00 13:30

Amasonata 7 Friday 7-Jul-17 7/7/2017 Basel-St.Johann 22:00 o/n

Amasonata Saturday 8-Jul-17 8/7/2017 Basel-St.Johann 22:00

For more information and to make your reservations for this once-in-a-lifetime European vacation, traveling with fellow Robson residents, please contact: Steve Anderson, email: steven.anderson4736@gmail.com or call 770-331-6198.

We hope you will join us; and again, a special thank you to all who support SOT-AZ, helping our local veterans and their families!