Softball opening day November 2

Opening day is Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at the field. Wow! It’s that time of the year again. All you ladies and gentlemen tie up those shoelaces again and let’s get started.

This is fun for all. Come on out of the house, and get ready to play. Don’t look at your birthday or when you played last or if you never played, everyone is welcome.

Join the rest of the gang, and you are guaranteed to feel like a kid again. No excuses, we have all the bats, balls, and gloves if you forgot where yours are. You will get to hit, field, exercise, and learn the knowledge of the game. How about coming out in force this fall with those that have and give it a shot?

See you at the field! If you have any questions, contact Artie and Dixie Wachter at 520-350-1872 or adwachter@aol.com.

You can also sign up in the book at the sports center, so we can get you on our mailing list.