Shoebox Shoppers Needed

We have already begun to gather items for the annual Shoebox Packing Party, Nov. 12, 2020. The spring and summer are great times to look for special gifts to include in shoeboxes.

We are in need of gifts for children ages 2-14. The gifts must be new and able to fit in a shoebox. In your travels this summer, please be on the lookout for school supplies, toys, and games. After Easter clearance sales are a great time to pick up stuffed animals and small Easter basket stuffers. Please save soaps, combs, and toothbrushes from the hotels you visit.

Operation Christmas Child is a world-wide ministry that distributes shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world. We have been overwhelmed by the generous donations to the shoeboxes from our Robson Ranch neighbors. Through your support in 2019, more than 2,800 boxes were shipped to children in need.

Won’t you consider supporting this wonderful cause for children?

For information on how you might participate, please contact Dave Douglas at 541-661-6276.