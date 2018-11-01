Save the date for Pre-Thanksgiving Musicale

Vocalist Jesse Washington, a Sun Lakes resident, will present a Pre-Thanksgiving Musicale on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. This event will feature special guest vocalist Silesia of the Phoenix area. The musicale will include gospel, contemporary gospel, classical, show tunes and patriotic songs for your entertainment pleasure.

Jesse has prior experience in community theatre, light opera and was a two-year member of the San Francisco Opera Company. Most recently he has appeared as a regular participant in the Chandler Spice of Life Show, various events in Sun Lakes, SunBird, Trilogy, Maricopa and other West Valley locations.

Silesia is an inspiring gospel singer and began singing at the age of eight. She has performed with various artists including Lawrence Carroll; Motown drummer and co-writer of the hit song Earth Angel, Gaynel Hodge and Arizona local jazz singer Dennis Rowland.

The musicale will take place at the East Valley School of Music located at 4835 S. Arizona Ave. in Chandler, Arizona.

Since seating is limited to 105 seats, purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. Advance tickets cost $11. Ticket price at the door is $15. Call 480-802-8044 for tickets and information.