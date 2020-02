The Winter 2020 MasterMind! Feud Tournament is coming to the Hermosa Ballroom on Feb. 11, 2020. The event resembles Family Feud on television. The pre-event entertainment begins at about 5:20 p.m. Arrive early to find a good seat; a large audience is expected. Admission is free. Life-changing door prizes will be awarded.

Teams scheduled to compete are Dog Park Club, Support Our Troops, Bowling Club, Book Club, Thursday Trivia Club, Tennis Club, Glass Fusing Club, and RV Vagabonds Club.