Save the date for 7th annual Hold’em Poker Tournament

Hold open Saturday, January 19, 2019, in order to play some poker.

As before the check-in will start at 11:30 a.m. with the tournament starting at approximately noon.

The final table will include the last eight remaining players until one player has all the chips, becoming champion for this year. The reigning champion for the last two tournaments has been the same person, Tom Burnside.

So, if you’re feeling good about your poker skills and the ability to outplay and out bluff and outlast your card playing neighbors, come to the Sports Club on Saturday, January 19, 2019, and join in the fun at the Robson Ranch Arizona Hold’em Tournament.

May the cards be with you!

Questions? Contact the following: Gary Heinrich at gbheinrich@gmail.com; Bob Wilson at nebigslick@gmail.com; Bill Waugh at popsrod@hotmail.com or David Lawell at dllawell@gmail.com.