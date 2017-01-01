Save those pop tabs

Roger and Sandy Horazuk

The Ronald McDonald House in Tucson has 28 apartments that provide a home away from home for families who have traveled far to bring their children to a medical facility for treatment. It provides comfort and support to families with children facing serious illness of injury.

Please save your pop tabs.

For your convenience we have placed a collection jar in the Sports Center so please ask the person at the front desk where it is.

The board of directors and staff and families of the Ronald McDonald house in Tucson wish to thank all of Robson Ranch for your donations.

Thank you for your support.