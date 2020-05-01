RRLGA Member/Guest Tournament Highlights

The “luck of the Irish” was definitely with the RRLGA ladies, as they were able to hold the member/guest tournament “Fifty Shades of Green.” After endless hours and months of planning, they were faced with the threat of not being able to host it at all, but the committee managed to pull off the two-day event full of fun, laughter, shared friendships, and lots of shenanigans— provided by the leprechauns staged along the course. Thank you to the ladies on the committee and everyone else behind the scenes that had a hand in making this happen!

The overall winners were Mary Nielsen and her guest. Congratulations to them and all of the flight winners!