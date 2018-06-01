RRLGA crowns 2018 Club Champion Kathy Holwick

Barbara Gayer

RRLGA held its Club/Flight Championship April 3 and 5. And the winners are as follows:

Club Champion for 2018 is Kathy Holwick with a two-day gross score of 166!

Flight 1: 1st low gross Mary Nielsen; 1st low net Regina Bellach

Flight 2: 1st low gross Mary Pryor; 1st low net Robin Barber

Flight 3: 1st low gross Cathy Edge; 1st low net Judy Brozek

Flight 4: 1st low gross Sharon Kasper; 1st low net Mary Syer

What a great season. Congratulations to all of the winners!

A special thank you to Dee Lee, local artist at Robson Ranch, for creating all the trophies presented to the winners this year. Thank you to Dee Lee’s husband, Eldon Lee, for creating the platforms for the trophies to be displayed and to Marv Enerson for engraving each platform with “RRLGA 2018”.