Chris Poppen

Dust off your ukulele or your guitar. Tune up your dulcimer, autoharp or any other strumming instrument you have. We are starting an informal group of strummers and singers. Join this fun community, meet new friends and make some music. We circle on Thursdays at the Sports Center in the Picacho Room at 1:00 p.m.

If you’re interested contact Chris Poppen at abcpoppen@comcast.net or call 503-560-0976.