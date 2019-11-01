RR Singers in the Spotlight

Mary Beth Smith

Each month, we will be introducing members of the Robson Ranch (RR) Singers. Their stories are the reason we come together each week to blend our voices. You’re sure to meet a number of interesting characters.

You can enjoy them in action at our holiday shows Dec. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom. Tickets are $8 and will go on sale the week of Nov. 18.

Lyn Worner

Has anyone ever heard of Green Valley, IL, population 679? Well, you should have. There are several famous singers from there…Burl Ives, Tony Orlando…oh wait, that’s Lyn Worner, a member of the RR Singers who loves to do guest appearances.

Lyn’s musical training includes piano, coronet, and treble baritone. He took advantage of every summer music camp he could and sang in men’s and mixed choruses as well as musical and dramatic plays—although we see more humor than drama!

He sang in a gospel quartet that performed in churches in Iowa and South Dakota and to our great benefit, joined RR Singers upon moving to Eloy. He has done solos and small ensembles and is a terrific member of our tenor section. He enjoys participating with this talented group of singers and looks forward to our winter and spring shows. You don’t want to miss a show because you never know who will show up!

Connie Drew

Connie was born and raised on a farm in rural Indiana. She played saxophone in the high school band, but struggled with piano—she can still plunk out the Spinning Song!

She worked as a medical technologist in a hospital laboratory for 32 years. Her preferred areas of interest were microbiology and transfusion medicine.

Connie married Bernie Drew 19 years ago and says its proof that you can find everything you need on the Internet! They moved to Robson Ranch in 2014.

She has one daughter who lives in Savannah, GA with her husband and five year-old grandson. Connie’s very proud that her daughter is the creative art director for Susan G. Koman.

Her hobbies include golf, baking cookies, and mahjongg. Her love of all things percussion started with the Robson Singers. They needed someone to ring “Jingle Bells” in a Christmas concert, and she volunteered. That led to triangles, wood blocks, tambourines, then snare drums. Her husband bought her a drum set for Christmas last year, and she was hooked. Between Amazon and Craigslist, she may have to buy another house for all the toys she keeps buying. She says that she may not be the best or fastest drummer, but she guarantees that she has the most fun.

In her own words, “I would encourage anyone who loves to sing to come join the Robson Singers. I am not a strong singer, but when I am with 50 other voices, I can blend right in. It’s a wonderful group of people.” Connie is a fabulous addition to our chorus!