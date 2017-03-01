Sharon Horton

The Genealogy Club of Robson Ranch, “Ropin’ in Yer Relatives,” is offering individual help to those interested in researching their families. Our librarian, Sandy Rasmussen, will be available Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:-00 a.m. in the Sports Club Library and by appointment to help you examine basic family records including U.S. censuses, military records, historical newspapers and burial sites. She will also provide you with additional genealogical websites that you may use for your research at home. Sandy is a great resource and an expert researcher willing to help you get started. Her help will be available until May 1 when our club recesses for the summer months.

Our Genealogy Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. in the Pima Room of the Sports Center. At least once a month from October through April a guest speaker shares knowledge on various topics related to genealogy providing helpful information for your research. In the past we have enjoyed field trips to the Family Research Center in Casa Grande, the Family History Center in Mesa and the Irish Cultural Center in Phoenix.

A myriad of information is available about your family and is readily accessible if you know where to look. Through research we have located and connected with previously unknown family members adding valuable information to our family trees.

If you are interested in discovering more about your family, we invite you to join us at our club meetings on the first and third Tuesdays or let Sandy Rasmussen help you get started on your family history.