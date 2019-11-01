Sharon Horton

The genealogy group of Robson Ranch, Ropin’ In Yer Relatives, began its annual meetings on Oct. 15, with a potluck at the home of President Pat Sand. Members shared their summer travels and research results, bringing revealing stories of their ancestors to life.

This year’s speakers will discuss how to find valuable information from old newspapers, Internet sites,(such as Ancestry and FamilySearch), old maps to find historical locations, as well as how to access state archives.

Educational field trips to the Family Research Center in Casa Grande, the Irish Cultural Center in Phoenix, and the annual Pinal County Genealogy Workshop (scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020) are all highlights the group looks forward to.

If you are interested in researching your family, we invite you to join our group—no experience required. We have expert research members to help you get started on a one-to-one basis, whether you are interested in building your whole family tree or just looking for one particular person. Imagine finding a picture of a relative you have never seen before, or locating a relative, sister, parent, or cousin. These emotional, heart-warming, and life-changing events have been experienced by our group members.

We look forward to an exciting year of research, and we hope to uncover rewarding information about our families. Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. in the Toltec-Pima Room of the Sports Center. If you would like to join us or have questions about our group, contact Pat Sand at patsandcce@sbglobal.net. You also can connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/1585604864904867 or on Robson Nextdoor at nextdoor.com/groups/21996628.