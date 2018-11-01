Rocks, and Rocks, and more Rocks

On one of the last days of rain before Cyclone Rosa came to visit us, 11 Robson Ranchers gathered in the afternoon to paint on smooth river rocks and/or be inspired by beautiful agates from which to paint a canvas. Kathy Arend and JoAnn Bunyea once again led this fun afternoon of art sponsored by the Fine Arts Guild.

Kathy started the class with everyone doing a ladybug to get the feel of painting on a rock. She showed everyone how to draw the lady bug by demonstrating on an easel. After her demonstration, “away they went, painting up a storm,” stated JoAnn when questioned how the class went. Following the initial painting of the ladybug, everyone picked larger rocks and painted bees, stars, hearts, flowers, Kokopellis and cacti from some designs Kathy brought. Kathy explained different things one could do with the rocks, such as set on a table, glue rocks together or put in a planter. All those in attendance said they enjoyed the class.

At the time of this writing, we have not yet moved into our new studio at the CAC, but should be in the old Material Girls room (the last studio at the east end) by the time you read this article. Our annual meeting and membership drive will be November 28 at 2:00 p.m. with our annual Christmas card painting occurring the following day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you are interested in finding out more about the Fine Arts Guild or would like see what we do, stop by CAC or speak with one of our officers whose contact information can be found in your Source Book or online at http://www.robsonranchazhoa.org/home.asp. Our officers are Jillian Moon, Melanie Douglas, Janet Buckingham, Nancy Friedman and Bob Smith.