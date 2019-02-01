Rock Springs Church celebrates fourth anniversary

Larry Sundin

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, Rock Springs Church is going to celebrate its fourth anniversary as a church family. Rock Springs’ first service was on February 4, 2015. Since then, with the help of God’s love and power, we’ve tried to live out our purpose as “People Helping People Become Friends, Family and Followers of Jesus.” So, it is with great joy that we get to celebrate what God is doing to make a real difference through the goodness and grace of His people at Rock Springs Church.

Our people are making a difference in the lives of families in Eloy through our commitment to serving the Santa Cruz Valley Food Bank. Along with providing food, diapers and other supplies each month, we had the privilege this past year to provide 60 full dinners for families to celebrate Easter. We also had the privilege to provide 150 turkeys that were given to the less fortunate to help them celebrate Thanksgiving. On top of that, we have a dedicated team of volunteers who help out with distribution on Tuesdays every week.

Our people are making a difference in the lives of children around the world. In October and November our people gave generously and came alongside to pack over 2300 Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes that are being distributed right now to needy families in the Philippines and to some Native Reservations right here in the states. In November, we sent a team to help pack boxes for two days at the Samaritan Purse West Coast Distribution Center in Fullerton, California. A big thanks to Dave and Bev Douglas and so many, not just from our church, but from the entire Robson Community for making this possible.

Our people are making a difference in the lives of people in Ocean Beach, California. Two years ago, we adopted a new church in Ocean Beach called Regeneration Church. Over the past two years we’ve helped support their monthly budget through our giving and we’ve sent over teams to serve the city and the church. This past fall, our church family donated over three hundred coats, jackets and sweatshirts to be given to street people as part of Regeneration’s ministry. In October, we sent a team who went to love on those street people and bless the people of Regeneration Church with a free barbecue meal. It’s always amazing to see what God can do through people who are willing to love the least of these.

And finally, our people are making a difference in individual lives right here at Robson Ranch. Earlier this year we began organizing our Mercy Team to come alongside our people with loving care and practical support during times of unforeseen difficulties due to injury, illness, grief or an emotional life crisis. What a blessing it has been to see people given a meal, given a visit or just given the presence of a loving and caring friend. God is working through the love of ordinary people who call Robson Ranch their home.

These are the broad stroke pictures of what God is doing through the people of Rock Springs Church, but there is so much more that’s happening behind the scenes through our Journey Groups, our Prayer Team and the everyday relationships of these ordinary people who call Rock Springs, their church. So, we invite you to join us Sunday morning, February 3, as we celebrate what God is doing through His people. And may God get all the glory.