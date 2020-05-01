Robson Resort Communities Honored at 2020 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards

Robson Resort Communities is excited to announce it has earned multiple honors at the 2020 Annual Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards for its commitment to providing quality purchase and ownership experiences. This national, prestigious awards program is based on the results of more than 170,000 surveys which were administered to recent homebuyers from over 178 new home builders across the United States.

Based on customer feedback, Robson Resort Communities received numerous honors, including a Top 10 Finish award as a single division builder for overall purchase and ownership experience.

“We are proud of Eliant’s recognition of our excellent levels of quality for homebuyer satisfaction,” said Matt Guelich, Senior Vice President of Construction at Robson Communities, Inc. “We are committed to being an industry leader in customer service throughout the home buying process. I am extremely proud of the Robson team. These awards showcase our outstanding work.”

In addition, Robson Resort Communities received Top 10 Finish Awards for builders closing more than 276 homes in the following categories:

• Design Experience

• Percentage of Sales from Referrals

• First-Year Quality