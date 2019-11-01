Robson Ranch tennis courts resurfaced for fall/winter play

David Cannella, president

The Robson Ranch Tennis Club is gearing up for fall and winter play on our newly resurfaced courts!

All four courts were recently scrubbed, painted, and lined; and they came out great.

The Tennis Club offers opportunities for all levels of play, with social mixed play every Saturday morning, as well as women’s and men’s play, and even matches with other Robson community tennis clubs.

Each month, we have a Friday evening mixed play, followed by a social gathering.

There are approximately 50 members of the Tennis Club, and all Ranch residents are invited to join, no matter your level of play! Dues are $20 per year.

Check out our bulletin board just above our stadium courts outside of the Sports Club for news and events.

See you on the courts!