Robson Ranch Singers in the Spotlight

Dave and Caroline Anderson are one of three couples singing in the chorus. As a matter of fact, Dave is a charter member of the group, founded in 2009.

They retired in the early 2000s. Caroline had been a teacher, and Dave had worked for a large utility company. Having lived in northern Illinois during their working days, they wisely decided to travel in their motorhome to find a warmer climate. We’re lucky that, after several years being snowbirds in Palm Creek, they decided to purchase their home in Robson Ranch in 2009 and became full-time Arizona residents.

Dave and Caroline actually met in a church choir in the ’80s and will soon celebrate 30 years of marriage. Singing has been a part of their lives since the ’80s. Dave sang in the Palm Creek choir, and Caroline joined the Robson Ranch Singers four years ago.

Quite often, Dave is a featured soloist in the concerts. His rich bass voice is a treat to hear. Caroline has a fabulous smile that she shares with audiences. We are thrilled to have them with us.

Claudia and John Horak are the third couple in the chorus. John was born and raised in northern Wisconsin and moved to Southern California after he was discharged from the Marine Corps in 1969. Claudia grew up in Los Angeles.

They lived in the seaside community of Dana Point for 30 years. During that time, Claudia worked in advertising and spent the last 25 years in the college system. John spent nearly 40 years in commercial property insurance. Both Claudia and John were active in church choirs, and John sang with the San Clemente Choral Society from its inception until the move to Arizona.

The Robson Ranch Singers are fortunate to have these two talented people in our chorus. Claudia is responsible for designing the beautiful covers for our concert programs and flyers. John was president of the chorus for two years and has written and narrated the emcee portion of our concerts since 2015.

They feel blessed to be a part of the chorus…and the feeling is mutual!