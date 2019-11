Sandy Carpenter

Mark your calendars! The Robson Ranch Singers are busy rehearsing for their annual Holiday Concert to be held in the Hermosa Ballroom on the evenings of Dec. 3 and 4, at 7 p.m. The bar opens at 6 p.m.

Our selection of holiday music for the young and young at heart will be sure to get you into the holiday spirit! Invite your family and friends and be on the lookout for ticket sales dates to be announced soon.