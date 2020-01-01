Robson Ranch RV Club Enjoy November Rally

The Robson Ranch Vagabonds RV Club held a rally from Nov. 12 through 16, at the Lost Dutchman State Park, near Apache Junction. The park sits at the base of the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix, and campers were treated to spectacular mountain views, as well as beautiful sunrises and sunsets from our campsites.

Activities during the week included a cruise on the Dolly Steamboat on Canyon Lake, where we were treated to numerous big horn sheep and eagle sightings. Lunch at the historic Tortilla Flats following the cruise was a fun and unique experience. And a visit to Goldfield Ghost Town and lunch at the Mammoth Steakhouse and Saloon was enjoyed by many on Thursday followed by a group campfire and margaritas expertly created by Bob Burtch and the club’s margarita machine.

Friday morning was highlighted by a club tradition, the men’s breakfast where the men gathered early to prepare and serve breakfast for the women, followed by golf or a trip to the Mesa Market. Friday evening the group attended Barleen’s Dinner Show and were treated to dinner and an amazing performance by truly talented singers and musicians. It was a memorable evening.

Vagabonds attending the Lost Dutchman Rally were Bob and Mary Burton, Bob and Carolyn Burtch, Bob and Bonnie Carnagey, Clark and Theresa Jo Fletcher, Bruce and Cathy Terry, Gary and Marita Hickman, Gene and Sharon Bond, Brian and Gloria Younge, Lee and Renee Kleinjan, Ken and Joan Siedels, David and Joanne Scott, Scott and Cincy Jensen, and John and Alice Corbett.