Robson Ranch residents assist the Civil Air Patrol

In July 2018, the Civil Air Patrol granted a charter to the Eloy Elementary School District, thus creating the first CAP squadron in Eloy. The Eloy Composite Squadron 131 became fully operational in August of 2018, and today has 15 cadets and ten senior members.

Three of the senior members come from Robson Ranch. Paul Downey, Arvin Van Ry and Larry Vander Giessenare are active instructors and mentors within the squadron. Every Friday morning, they participate in a variety of activities and instruction. Subjects include RC Aircraft/Drone Flying, Model Rocketry, Flight Simulation and skills such as leadership.

The Squadron is very appreciative of the time that these members volunteer towards the betterment of youth in the Eloy area.

The Civil Air Patrol is a congressionally chartered organization that was founded in 1941 and is the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force. CAP is a volunteer organization supported by more than 35,000 senior members and 26,000 cadets. CAP has three main missions: Emergency Services; Cadet Programs and Aerospace Education.

CAP’s cadet program, using aviation as a cornerstone, helps people aged 12 through 18 progress through a 16-step program introducing them to aerospace education; leadership training; physical fitness and moral leadership.

If you are interested in learning more or helping out, please see our website for more information www.eloycap.org.