Robson Ranch Operation Christmas Child gets underway

Operation Christmas Child is a year-round, worldwide ministry that sends shoe boxes, packed with gifts to children in need, around the world. Thanks to the generosity of the Robson Ranch community, more than 2,000 boxes were filled and sent around the world, including local native reservations in 2018.

We once again have begun to gather items for this year’s campaign. We will be packing boxes on Nov. 7, in the Hermosa Ballroom beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please mark your calendar, and save the date.

August is a great month to shop for back-to-school bargains. Walmart has some of the lowest school supply prices.

The end of the summer also brings closeouts and clearance of summer toys and games.

We are in need of the following items for this year: pencil sharpeners (2,000), colored pencils, crayons (24 count), scissors, small paper pads, hair supplies for girls and toys for children ages 2 to 14.

We thank you for the many who have already purchased gifts, sewn and crocheted items, gifted funds for toy shopping and donated generously. Won’t you consider giving? The smiles from the children make it all worthwhile.

For more information on how you can donate or become involved, contact Dave or Bev Douglas at 520-876-4363.