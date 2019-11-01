Robson Ranch Ladies Social Club to hold 2nd annual Charity Auction

Alicia Mooney

The Ladies Club will be holding our second annual Charity Silent Auction on Dec. 9. This philanthropic charity raises money each year to benefit our Book Scholarship Program, which gives qualifying area students from the Santa Cruz High School in Eloy vouchers to purchase books for their first year at a college of their choice in Arizona. The Ladies Club has provided this scholarship for the last 12 years, and the area students are deeply thankful for this program.

We would be greatly appreciative for any items your club or organization can donate to this worthy cause. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 1. Contact Alicia Mooney at 520-858-2106, Ruby Herman at 561-346-9906, or at Ann White 520-836-7770.

Thanks for all your help in the past and your continued help in the future. We couldn’t do it without you!