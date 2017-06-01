Robson Ranch Ladies’ Social Club news

Barbara J. Engelhardt

The last meeting of the winter season took place on May 9. We will have a summer break and resume our luncheons and meetings on September 11. No meeting was held in April due to the unfortunate water main break.

This was a very special occasion as we presented $500 book scholarships to three well deserving Santa Cruz Valley High School recipients. They and their parents were invited to join us for lunch. Their high school counselor, Frank Jimenez, accompanied his students.

Eduardo Gaspar has chosen the career of teaching. He is undecided as to which university he will select. He has wanted to be a teacher since 8th grade when he realized that his heroes were his teachers who could have made more money elsewhere but saw potential in him and other Eloy students. Eduardo decided he wanted to help young students grow and prosper.

Edward Sauceda will pursue mechanical engineering at Arizona State University. His goal is to engineer safer cars. He was valedictorian of his 8th grade class and is again valedictorian at Santa Cruz Valley High School. Edward has many other activities such as playing in the school Mariachi band at senior centers and retirement homes.

Bethany Watts-Cruz will attend Northern Arizona University to study studio art and business. Bethany is second in her high school class and has maintained a perfect attendance record. She also is the band president and chair of the clarinet section. She was selected to attend the Arizona Ambassador of Music tour in Europe this summer. Last summer she was a Girl’s State attendee at NAU.

We want to thank the members who read the grant applications: Jill Lui, Linda Gayer and Barbara Sewell. They were extremely pleased with the quality of the winning applicants. A meeting will be held in the Robson Ranch coffee shop on May 31 at 10 a.m. to brainstorm ideas for raising funds for the 2018 Book Scholarship. Any members who are interested are invited to attend.

We hope to see all our female residents in September.