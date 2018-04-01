Robson Ranch HOA hosting AARP Smart Driver Course April 26th

AARP Smart Driver Course will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Cheyenne/Laredo Room.

Robson Ranch HOA is hosting “The AARP Smart Driver™” course, offered by AARP Driver Safety specialist Jerry Hartley. This course is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. The class will last approximately four hours and you will receive a certificate upon completion.

Why should you take the AARP Smart Driver Course?

Cars have changed. So have traffic rules, driving conditions and the roads you travel every day.

Some drivers age 50-plus have never looked back since they got their first driver’s license, but even the most experienced drivers can benefit from refreshing their driving skills.

By taking a driver refresher course you’ll learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques and how to operate your vehicle more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. You’ll learn how you can manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time. In addition, you’ll learn:

*Research-based safety strategies that can reduce the likelihood of having a crash

*Proper use of seat belts, air bags, antilock brakes and new technology found in cars today

*Ways to monitor your own and others’ driving skills and capabilities

*The effects of medications on driving

*The importance of eliminating distractions, such as eating, smoking and using a cellphone

After completing the course, you will have a greater appreciation of driving challenges and a better understanding of how to avoid potential collisions and injuring yourself or others.

Over nine in ten course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better as a result of what they learned in the course and over eight in ten participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash. Plus, you may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your insurance agent for details! (Robson Ranch, nor AARP, guarantee any discounts. Discounts are solely at the discretion of your insurance agency.)

How do you register for a class?

AARP membership is not required to take the course; all are welcome. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Please sign up at the Sports Club any day of the week between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Payment must be made by cash or check. Limited number of seats available (25 participants maximum), so be sure to register as soon as possible. A minimum of ten participants is needed.