January 2019

Robson Ranch Grill Happy Hour

Enjoy our new Reverse Happy Hour at the Bar. We will be staying open one hour later for alcohol service every Wednesday and Friday 8:00-9:00 p.m. with complimentary popcorn.

Sunday: Mimosa and Bloody Mary specials 9:00 a.m.-noon; Regular Happy Hour 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Monday: 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: Ranch Round-Up and second Tuesday of the month “Girls Night Out” in the Tack Room; 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Live music in the Tack Room 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 3:00-5:00 p.m. and Wine-Down Thursday, 50% off selected bottles of wines 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Wine: (HHB) Selected bottle of wine $2 off; (HHG) Selected glass of wine $1 off; Robson Ranch private label glass $4.75

Liquor: Well cocktails $4.75; all specialty cocktails $6

Beer Bottle: Domestic bottles $3.75; premium bottles $4.25

Beer Draft: Coors Light, Boo Boo Blonde Pale Ale $3.75 glass, $10.75 pitcher (beer pitchers must be for two or more people); Alaskan Amber, Blue Moon $4.25 glass, $11.50 pitcher (beer pitchers must be for two or more people)

Girls Night in the Tack Room: second Tuesday of the month 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Food: Angus sliders $6.25; calamari $9.75; shrimp cocktail $11.25; chicken quesadilla $9.25

Wine: Wines of the moment $5.75; glass of Rose $6.50; glass of Moscato $6

Liquor: Blood orange margaritas $5.25; tequila fizz $5.25; Jody’s monthly specials