Robson Ranch Grill Happy Hour

Enjoy our new Reverse Happy Hour at the Bar. We will be staying open one hour later for alcohol service every Wednesday and Friday 8:00-9:00 p.m. with complimentary popcorn.

Sunday: Mimosa and Bloody Mary specials 9:00 a.m.-noon; Regular Happy Hour 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Monday: 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: Ranch Round-Up and second Tuesday of the month “Girls Night Out” in the Tack Room; 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Live music in the Tack Room 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 3:00-5:00 p.m. and Wine-Down Thursday, 50% off selected bottles of wines 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Wine: (HHB) Selected bottle of wine $2 off; (HHG) Selected glass of wine $1 off; Robson Ranch private label glass $4.75

Liquor: Well cocktails $4.75; all specialty cocktails $6

Beer Bottle: Domestic bottles $3.75; premium bottles $4.25

Beer Draft: Coors Light, Boo Boo Blonde Pale Ale $3.75 glass, $10.75 pitcher (beer pitchers must be for two or more people); Alaskan Amber, Blue Moon $4.25 glass, $11.50 pitcher (beer pitchers must be for two or more people)

Girls Night in the Tack Room: second Tuesday of the month 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Food: Angus sliders $6.25; calamari $9.75; shrimp cocktail $11.25; chicken quesadilla $9.25

Wine: Wines of the moment $5.75; glass of Rose $6.50; glass of Moscato $6

Liquor: Blood orange margaritas $5.25; tequila fizz $5.25; Jody’s monthly specials