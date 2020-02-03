Robson Ranch Dance Club Dancing into New Year

Cheri Bates

The Robson Ranch Dance Club ushered in the new year doing what we love – dancing, of course! On Sunday evening, Jan. 5, we kicked up our heels in the Hermosa Ballroom with a wide array of social dancing. From partner dancing that included casual social dancing, disco, foxtrot, swing, rumba, and cha cha; to free style without partners, and a little line dancing. There was something for everyone, with or without a partner. Christa Quackenbush volunteered as DJ, serving up a wide variety of dance music from oldies to top 40s. We welcomed quite a few new faces who were guests of homeowners over the holidays. Local dance instructor Cal Callaway joined the party, teaching us a new line dance that is a tried-and-true line dance in our RR line dance community – but it was new and loads of fun for a lot of us! Please join us for our next dance, Sunday, March 1 in the Hermosa Ballroom. Enjoy the camaraderie of dancing and mixing socially with your neighbors on the Ranch. Doors and bar open at 6 p.m. We’ll be dancing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Stay tuned for more details or contact us at RRdanceclubAZ@gmail.com.